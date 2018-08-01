Primary Election – Upper Wenatchee Valley Pool Maintenance Levy

Primary election ballots cover a number of races, from state representative to Chelan County Commissioner. But residents of the Upper Wenatchee Valley – Peshastin and Chumstick, Leavenworth and Icicle Rd. – will also decide on an increase to the Upper Valley Park and Recreation Service Area tax.

The PRSA is asking for a Maintenance & Operations Levy increase from $0.11 per $1,000 of assessed property value to $0.14 for the next six years.

Leavenworth Mayor Cheri Farivar told KOHO the money will pay for resurfacing the city pool and other general maintenance. Ballots are due back Tuesday, Aug. 7.

Photo: City of Leavenworth