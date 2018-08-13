Primary Election Results Unchanged After Latest Count, Colleges Working To Increase Student Voting

Primary election is now in the rear-view mirror and a new challenge being issued by the Governor aims to increase the number of student voters. Marcus Bellissimo has the details.

The second official vote tally after last Tuesday’s primary election took place late Friday afternoon. Voter turnout was 45% for Chelan County with less than 300 ballots remaining to be counted. The official count will be certified on August 21st.

For Chelan County Commissioner seat #2, Wok-About-Grill owner Shon Smith and former Chelan-Douglas Land Trust Director Bob Bugert will move on to the general election with Smith capturing 47 percent of the vote and Bugert with 37 percent.

In the race for the seat being vacated by long-time state representative Cary Condotta, current Chelan County Commissioner Keith Goehner and Methow-area doctor Ann Diamond continue to be the top-two vote getters. Goehner with 47 percent of the vote, Diamond 30 percent.

For the second 12th District state representative seat, incumbent Mike Steele took 60 percent of the vote. He’ll be challenged by Methow-area teacher Valerie Sarratt. She got 33 percent.

The Upper Wenatchee Valley Park and Recreation District tax levy increase is still a few votes shy of passing. It needs at least 60 percent and is currently at 58.85 percent. The three-cent increase would pay to resurface the Leavenworth city pool. The levy could still reach 60 percent as more ballots remain to be tallied.

For Chelan County District Court Judge #2, Allen Blackmon and Kyle Mott move on to the general. Blackmon with 46 percent and Mott with 36 percent.

For Congress, in Washington’s 8th District, covering Chelan, Kittitas, and most of Pierce and King Counties, Republican Dino Rossi has received 50 percent of the votes. A close contest for second place among three Democrats. Rossi may face Kim Schrier in November. She got 15.48 percent while Jason Rittereiser is close behind with 15.25 percent, followed by Shannon Hader with 10 percent.

Douglas County saw 34 percent voter turnout. For Douglas County Commissioner Seat #3, Mark Straub and Norman Tupling will both move on. Straub with 63 percent of the vote and Tupling 36.

For Douglas County Sheriff, Kevin Morris with 64 percent and Leeon Leyde at 35 percent will move to the general in November.