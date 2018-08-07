Primary Election Results – Aug. 7, 2018

The Chelan and Douglas County Auditor’s Offices will post primary election results shortly after ballot collection ends at 8 p.m. Stay tuned to KOHO for more results as ballots get tallied.

CHELAN COUNTY COMMISSIONER #2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Bob Bugert
(States No Party Preference)
 1,590 38.38%
Shon D. Smith
(Prefers Republican Party)
 1,923 46.42%
Robert Moelder
(Prefers Independent Party)
 277 6.69%
Zachary Miller
(States No Party Preference)
 241 5.82%
Lee Duncan
(States No Party Preference)
 112 2.7%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 4,143

 

STATE REPRESENTATIVE #1  (12th Dist.)
Candidate Vote Vote %
JD Greening
(Prefers Republican Party)
 1,614 9.41%
C. Keiki Stacy Weigle
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 2,785 16.24%
Ann Diamond
(States No Party Preference)
 5,035 29.36%
Keith Goehner
(Prefers Republican Party)
 7,718 45%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 17,152

 

STATE REPRESENTATIVE #2  (12th Dist.)
Candidate Vote Vote %
Alan Fahnestock
(States No Party Preference)
 1,094 6.52%
Valerie Sarratt
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 5,546 33.04%
Mike Steele
(Prefers Republican Party)
 10,146 60.44%

 

UPPER VALLEY PARK & REC DIST PROPOSITION 1 OUTDOOR POOL MAINTENANCE & OPERATIONS LEVY
Measure Vote Vote %
YES
 784 59.85%
NO
 526 40.15%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,310

 

CHELAN COUNTY DISTRICT COURT JUDGE #2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Allen F. Blackmon
 4,121 45.69%
Roberto H Castro
 1,672 18.54%
Kyle Mott
 3,226 35.77%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 9,019

 

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE – 8th DIST.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Dino Rossi
(Prefers GOP Party)
 43,017 42.96%
Jason Rittereiser
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 17,531 17.51%
Keith Arnold
(Prefers Independent)*(No Party)
 678 0.68%
Bill Grassie
(Prefers Indep. Centrist Party)
 620 0.62%
Kim Schrier
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 18,900 18.87%
Todd Mahaffey
(States No Party Preference)
 414 0.41%
Jack Hughes-Hageman
(Prefers The Republican Party)
 2,788 2.78%
Shannon Hader
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 12,653 12.64%
Tom Cramer
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 948 0.95%
Gordon Allen Pross
(Prefers Republican Party)
 1,344 1.34%
Patrick Dillon
(Prefers Neither Major Party)
 571 0.57%
Richard Travis Reyes
(Prefers Libertarian Party)
 674 0.67%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 100,138

 

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE – 4th DIST.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Dan Newhouse
(Prefers Republican Party)
 47,414 62.33%
Christine Brown
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 28,651 37.67%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 76,065

 

Chelan County: Voter turnout 26.2%. More results: co.chelan.wa.us

Douglas County: Voter turnout 14.3%. More results: douglascountywa.net

Okanogan County: Voter turnout 23.7%. More results: okanogancounty.org

Grant County: Voter turnout 29.4%. More results: grantcountywa.gov

Kittitas County: Voter turnout 27%. More results: co.kittitas.wa.us

