Primary Election Results – Aug. 7, 2018
The Chelan and Douglas County Auditor’s Offices will post primary election results shortly after ballot collection ends at 8 p.m. Stay tuned to KOHO for more results as ballots get tallied.
|
CHELAN COUNTY COMMISSIONER #2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Bob Bugert
(States No Party Preference)
|1,590
|38.38%
|
Shon D. Smith
(Prefers Republican Party)
|1,923
|46.42%
|
Robert Moelder
(Prefers Independent Party)
|277
|6.69%
|
Zachary Miller
(States No Party Preference)
|241
|5.82%
|
Lee Duncan
(States No Party Preference)
|112
|2.7%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|4,143
|STATE REPRESENTATIVE #1 (12th Dist.)
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
JD Greening
(Prefers Republican Party)
|1,614
|9.41%
|
C. Keiki Stacy Weigle
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|2,785
|16.24%
|
Ann Diamond
(States No Party Preference)
|5,035
|29.36%
|
Keith Goehner
(Prefers Republican Party)
|7,718
|45%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|17,152
|STATE REPRESENTATIVE #2 (12th Dist.)
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Alan Fahnestock
(States No Party Preference)
|1,094
|6.52%
|
Valerie Sarratt
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|5,546
|33.04%
|
Mike Steele
(Prefers Republican Party)
|10,146
|60.44%
|
UPPER VALLEY PARK & REC DIST PROPOSITION 1 OUTDOOR POOL MAINTENANCE & OPERATIONS LEVY
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
YES
|784
|59.85%
|
NO
|526
|40.15%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,310
|
CHELAN COUNTY DISTRICT COURT JUDGE #2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Allen F. Blackmon
|4,121
|45.69%
|
Roberto H Castro
|1,672
|18.54%
|
Kyle Mott
|3,226
|35.77%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|9,019
|U.S. REPRESENTATIVE – 8th DIST.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Dino Rossi
(Prefers GOP Party)
|43,017
|42.96%
|
Jason Rittereiser
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|17,531
|17.51%
|
Keith Arnold
(Prefers Independent)*(No Party)
|678
|0.68%
|
Bill Grassie
(Prefers Indep. Centrist Party)
|620
|0.62%
|
Kim Schrier
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|18,900
|18.87%
|
Todd Mahaffey
(States No Party Preference)
|414
|0.41%
|
Jack Hughes-Hageman
(Prefers The Republican Party)
|2,788
|2.78%
|
Shannon Hader
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|12,653
|12.64%
|
Tom Cramer
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|948
|0.95%
|
Gordon Allen Pross
(Prefers Republican Party)
|1,344
|1.34%
|
Patrick Dillon
(Prefers Neither Major Party)
|571
|0.57%
|
Richard Travis Reyes
(Prefers Libertarian Party)
|674
|0.67%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|100,138
|U.S. REPRESENTATIVE – 4th DIST.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Dan Newhouse
(Prefers Republican Party)
|47,414
|62.33%
|
Christine Brown
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|28,651
|37.67%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|76,065
Chelan County: Voter turnout 26.2%. More results: co.chelan.wa.us
Douglas County: Voter turnout 14.3%. More results: douglascountywa.net
Okanogan County: Voter turnout 23.7%. More results: okanogancounty.org
Grant County: Voter turnout 29.4%. More results: grantcountywa.gov
Kittitas County: Voter turnout 27%. More results: co.kittitas.wa.us