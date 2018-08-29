Outdoor Report – WenatcheeOutdoors.org

In this week’s KOHO Outdoor Report, Dan Langager talks with Andy Dappen of WenatcheeOutdoors.org about finally getting some good air quality in the region and enjoying local trails for the first time in a month. Dappen was actually one of the lucky people that just left the Valley during the smoky weather and hit the coast.

Dappen also talks trail and campground closures from the Cougar Creek Fire, good weather for Labor Day weekend and this fall’s season of the Wenatchee Ultimate Frisbee League.