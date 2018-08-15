Outdoor Report – WenatcheeOutdoors.org

In this week’s KOHO Outdoor Report, Dan Langager talks with Sarah Shaffer, Executive Director of WenatcheeOutdoors.org, about trying to enjoy the outdoors despite extreme smoke in the region.

Sarah recommends getting higher in elevation, heading to the west side or, if you can’t skip town, working out inside. Dan talks about his trips to Lake Cle Elum and Mt. Pilchuck and Sarah recently backpacked to Barclay Lake.

The WSU Master Gardeners are hosting their annual Tomato Gala in Wenatchee this Saturday.