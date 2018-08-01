Outdoor Report – #2 Canyon Trail Work Parties

In this week’s KOHO Outdoor Report, Dan Langager talks with Sarah Shaffer, Executive Director of WenatcheeOutdoors.org and Travis Hornby, President of the Central Washington Chapter of the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance.

Miles of No. 2 Canyon trails southwest of Wenatchee are getting rehabilitated and added to. Volunteers make it possible, Hornby said, and that’s why the two organizations have teamed up on a trail work party this Saturday, Aug. 4.

It’s from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., with parking at the closed gate on No. 2 Canyon Road. Sweetwood BBQ is bringing lunch for an afterwards.