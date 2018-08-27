Most Evacuation Orders Lifted, Minimal Growth On Cougar Creek Fire

The Cougar Creek Fire is now 41,324 acres and 45 percent contained. Evacuation levels changed for both the Entiat and Chiwawa Valleys over the weekend.

Mad River Road is no longer under an evacuation level. The end of Entiat River Road was downgraded to a Level 1.

The Level 2 evacuation status for all of the Chiwawa Loop Road area (including Shugart Flats and Chiwawa River Pines communities) was lowered to a Level 1 “fire advisory” status. Areas in Plain and Lake Wenatchee, which have been at a Level 1 status, will no longer be under any evacuation notification. Residents are asked to continue to monitor fire information daily, should conditions change.

A weak, but very moist, weather disturbance passed through the area Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, producing light rainfall on the fire. Today will be dryer with warmer temps and winds.

Minimal fire activity is expected over the next couple days. Firefighters are patrolling and securing primary containment lines and continue to prepare secondary lines and scout potential containment to halt northern progression. A rehab group will be in place to coordinate and scout suppression repair efforts.

The Lost Fire north of Chiwawa Pines is 80 acres and fire officials continue monitoring it with help from infrared flights.

Photos: Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest