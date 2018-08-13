Local Economy Growing Faster Than State’s, Record Low Unemployment For June

The latest jobs report is out for Chelan-Douglas Counties, showing a 3.9% unemployment rate for the month of June, the lowest for that month in recorded history. That’s down from 4.9 percent in May and 4.3 percent in May of 2017.

Last month, 184 people got jobs and 1,200 people joined the labor force, said North Central Washington Labor Economist Don Meseck.

Construction and healthcare once again led the pack for job growth – about 300 and 400 respectively. Local and state government hired about 500 people, many firefighters ahead of fire season.

Tourism, hotels and restaurants were down about 100 jobs, as did local government. Manufacturing was down again and has been since Alcoa idled the Wenatchee Works smelter two-and-a-half years ago.