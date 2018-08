The Wenatchee AppleSox’ season came to an abrupt end last week, about two games shy of clinching a spot in the West Coast League playoffs.

The Sox’s new radio broadcaster Joel Norman joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to talk about ups and downs throughout the season, high points for players, getting so close to playoffs with some big wins in the second half of the season and already prepping for next year.

Photo: Final game of the season in Kelowna. AppleSox.com