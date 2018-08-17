Inaugural Graduation For WVC’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program Today

This afternoon, one of Wenatchee Valley College’s new four-year degree programs will celebrate its first graduation ceremony. Marcus Bellissimo has the details.

Last year, WVC launched its first 4-year bachelors programs – nursing and engineering. Today, the inaugural graduation for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program will take place in the Music and Art Center on the Wenatchee campus.

The first-ever graduating class for the BSN program, one of two four-year degree programs at WVC, has 19 students. There have been 23 students admitted to the second cohort for the 2018-2019 school year.

The Bachelor of Applied Science-Engineering Technology program is still accepting applications for the 25 slots in the program for the 2018-2019 school year.