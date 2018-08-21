Federal Program Feeding All Students At Seven Wenatchee Schools With Free Meals

Seven schools in the Wenatchee School District will provide free meals to all students regardless of family or household income starting this fall.

The District is participating in the United States Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program called Community Eligibility Provision. The program allows schools located in low-income areas to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students.

Over 3,300 students attending the following schools can take advantage of free nutritious meals starting this fall, including Columbia, Lewis & Clark, Lincoln and Mission View Elementaries, Orchard and Pioneer Middle Schools and Westside High School.

