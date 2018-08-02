Evacs Up For Entiat Valley, Down In Navarre Coulee – NCW Morning Fire Update Thurs. Aug. 2

Photo: Wash. State Patrol, Navarre Coulee Fire

The fire that started Tuesday night in Navarre Coulee poses less danger to homes in that area, with evacuations downgraded to Level 1 yesterday afternoon. The DOT has also reopened Highway 971 Navarre Coulee Road. Fire management was turned over to the State Department of Natural Resources yesterday morning. DNR says it’s still considered an active fire but efforts are starting to wind down. An evacuation shelter was set up at Chelan High School.

The Cougar Creek Fire up the Entiat Valley continues burning through timber and logging slash near the Mad River, pushing smoke into the Chelan Valley and towards Orondo and Waterville.

Fire officials say large materials are on the ground from the 1994 Tyee Fire, as well as significant standing dead trees from beetle kill. The lightning-caused fire is estimated at 1,560 acres with no containment, as crews are having a difficult time reaching the fire. Though they are using roads and containment lines from past fires as fuel breaks.

A Level 2 evacuation notices (get ready to leave) is in place for both sides of the Entiat River Road up from Mad River Road. Ardenvoir is not affected. Winds gusts yesterday and today continue fanning the fire and putting up smoke. Fire officials say there’s potential for significant fire spread and long-range spotting today. They don’t expect full containment for the Cougar Creek Fire and will have to wait until fall weather arrives to put it out.

The Chelan Hills fire south of the Beebe Bridge in Douglas County is now 97 percent contained and most resources have been dispatched to other fires. The fire burned 1,842 acres. About 80 personnel continue to search for internal burning within the containment lines as well as mitigating hazard trees that might be dangerous for anyone in the area.

While isolated internal burning will likely continue, fire fighters will maintain mop-up operations and improve the containment lines. Air resources are not being used on the Chelan Hills fire. The same incident management team from the fire is also managing the Cougar Creek Fire.

Children attending summer camps and others have been told to leave immediately as a wildfire burns in a wilderness area west of Naches. The 30-acre fire is burning about three miles east of White Pass Ski Area within Goat Rocks Wilderness. It was started by lightning and reported Monday. About 400 children and employees at camps in the Clear Lake area were evacuated Tuesday. The U.S. Forest Service has closed the White Pass and Clear Lake areas.

Meanwhile, a 17-square mile wildfire near Wishram, Washington prompted mandatory evacuations of nearby areas on Wednesday. The Red Cross set up a shelter in Goldendale High School. The fire has closed a portion of State Route 14 between Highways 97 and 197.

The state Department of Natural Resources will prohibit outdoor burning statewide effective today.

Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz announced the ban yesterday for outdoor burning on the 13 million acres of forests and state parks under DNR fire protection. Franz said 96 percent of the state is experiencing drought-like conditions and it’s not a safe time for intentional burning within the forests.

Included in the ban are burn piles, prescribed burns and the use of charcoal briquettes. Campfires will still be allowed in approved fire pits within some designated state, county, municipal or other campgrounds.

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has banned all campfires, as well as North Cascades National Park.