Evac Orders, Acreage Increase For Cougar Creek Fire, Grass Valley Fire Evac Levels Downgraded

Here’s the latest with fires across the region on Monday, Aug. 13.

The Cougar Creek Fire grew by over 7,000 acres over the weekend to a total now of just under 26,700. It’s about five percent contained. Evacuation orders increased yesterday as well, due to a spot fire from gusty winds into the Potato Creek drainage. Level 1 “fire advisories” are in place for residents on Oklahoma Gulch Road, Navarre Coulee Road (from Hwy 97-ALT to South Lakeshore Rd); Johnson Creek Road and First Creek Road. Level 3s remain for the end of Entiat River Road and Level 2s for Mad River and Ardenvoir.

Firefighters worked through the night to accomplish burn out operations on the east and south fire edges. Dozers and hand crews secured line around the fire east of the Entiat River. No structures have been damaged in the fire.

Weather conditions were favorable yesterday, but the fire popped up east of Entiat River Road. Yesterday those spot fires on the east side of Entiat Road were top priority. Dozer work took place yesterday near Potato Creek road to tie in with the road systems in that area. Windy conditions Saturday grounded aircraft but yesterday they were back up. Some burnout operations were done to prevent further spread to the southeast and protecting Ardenvoir. No structures have been damaged or destroyed.

Nearly 1,200 personnel are now working the Cougar Creek Fire. Officials are hosting a community meeting on both the Cougar Creek and Lost Fires tonight at six at the Entiat Fire Station.

Photos: Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

The Lost Fire north of Plain remains within containment lines at 114 acres. Burn out operations will continue as weather allows to secure line on the south and west fire edges today.

Authorities say a firefighter was injured and residents in two cities were ordered to evacuate Saturday as a wildfire grew in Douglas County. Authorities say the Grass Valley Fire started Saturday morning and windy conditions helped it grow to 74,835 acres. The fire is burning mainly in grass and also timber.

People in parts of Grand Coulee and Coulee Dam were told to evacuate. Evac levels were downgraded to Level 2 yesterday. The injured firefighter was flown to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center with second and third degree burns. The State Fire Marshall’s Office says the fire started near Mansfield in Douglas County. The cause of the fire is under investigation.