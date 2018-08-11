Evac Levels Increase In Ardenvoir, Winds Pushing Cougar Creek Fire

Evacuation notices increased again for homes up the Entiat Valley due to the Cougar Creek Fire.

Ardenvoir is now Level 3. Entiat River Road from Crum Canyon up to Ardenvoir is Level 2 and Entiat River Road from US 97A to Crum Canyon is Level 1.

Last night strong winds from the northwest pushed the fire to the southeast. The fire crossed containment lines at McKenzie Saddle. Structure protection crews are in place, utilizing local county and state resources. The fire remains west of the Entiat River at this time. Structure protection forces are in place in Ardenvoir and the Entiat River Valley.

The strong winds further moved the fire through heavy dead and down fuels toward the southeast, down Miners Ridge, Hornet Ridge and the Mad River Drainage.

The fire is now 12,542 acres in size and five percent contained.