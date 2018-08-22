Down From $1 Billion, Chelan PUD Debt Ratio Falls Below 35 Percent

The Chelan County PUD reached its primary financial goal following the Great Recession and over a billion dollars in debt – getting the utility’s debt ratio below 35 percent.

That means the PUD has cut its debt nearly in half since 2010. The year-end balance is forecast at $513.5 million. Reducing debt is one of three strategic priorities.

For more on what this means for the Chelan PUD and its customer-owners, KOHO’s Dan Langager talked with PUD Commissioner Steve McKenna and Treasury analyst Heather Irelan.