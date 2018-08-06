Douglas County Port Using $290,000 In Grants To Study Rock Island Silicon Plant Redevelopment

Developable land is precious in Chelan and Douglas Counties. About 170 acres in the Rock Island area has the sights of the Port of Douglas County, the city of Rock Island and even the state.

The state Community Economic Revitalization Board awarded a $50,000 grant to the Port for studying riverfront redevelopment at the former silicon plant between US 28 and the Columbia River.

The site could convert the plant to a facility similar to Wenatchee’s Pybus Public Market, with technology businesses and other offices, as well as parks, soccer fields, a trail and other community assets, said Lisa Parks, Executive Director of the Port of Douglas County.