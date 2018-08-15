Don’t Forget The Pets – How Smoky, Unhealthy Air Affects Animals As Much As Humans

With the entire Wenatchee Valley and Columbia River Basin socked in by smoke from fires in Washington, Idaho and Canada, air quality has been in the “unhealthy” range the last few days.

Today brings breezy conditions with gradual improvements in air quality. Stable air continues as a high-pressure system builds over the fire.

Animals, whether pets or wildlife, can also fall prey to the affects of unhealthy air quality. Marcus Bellissimo reports.