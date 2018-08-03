Cougar Creek Fire Grows, Officials Up Chelan County’s Fire Danger To ‘Extreme’

Cougar Creek Fire’s growth on Thursday. Photo: Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

The Cougar Creek Fire up the Entiat Valley continues to grow and threaten homes. Chelan County Emergency Management announced Evacuation Level 3 – “Leave Now” – for Potato Creek to the end of the Entiat River Road. Mad River to Potato Creek remains at a Level 2. The Red Cross set up a shelter at Warehouse Community Church in Entiat.

The fire is listed at 3,614 acres and zero percent contained. The lightning-caused blaze is burning through dry, downed timber, logging slash and dead trees killed by beetles. It’s driven by strong winds, some gusts reaching 40 mph on ridge tops yesterday. There is a small chance of showers and thunderstorms near the crest Friday and Saturday.

About 425 personnel are on the fire, from local and state agencies and the US Forest Service. Terrain is keeping firefighters from reaching areas of the fire, but they’re using roads and past containment lines as fuel breaks. Structure protection is underway for homes under evacuation. A higher level incident management team will take over tomorrow.

Fire restrictions increased to Extreme in Chelan County. The travel and activity restrictions, put in place by the Chelan County fire marshal, are the highest level of restrictions allowed by county code. Yesterday Chelan County Public Works crews installed 70 signs around the county indicating the extreme conditions.

Under the extreme level, temporary barricades also are placed at 17 county roads for added emphasis and public awareness. The barricades do not mean the road is closed.

The restrictions are meant to help reduce fires that may be caused by recreational, commercial and other activities. The extreme level means no vehicles off roadways, no outdoor burning and no campfires, except charcoal in a residential barbeques are allowed.