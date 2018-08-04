Cougar Creek Fire Fills Region With Smoke, Burns 4,224 Acres

Here’s the latest with the Cougar Creek Fire up the Entiat Valley on Saturday, August 4.

• Acres: 4224

• Containment: 0%

• Location: 20 miles northwest of Entiat

• Start Date: July 28, 2018 at 7:21 pm

• Cause: Lightning

Current Activity: The California Interagency Incident Management Team 5 (Team 5) assumed command of the Cougar Creek Fire at 6 a.m. today.

Fire behavior and spread was moderate Friday. Most of the growth was on the fire’s east side; however, it remains west of Tyee Ridge. A one-acre spot fire was detected on the east side of Tyee Lookout Road (FR 5700). Crews will attempt to access the spot fire and directly suppress it today. Unburned vegetation was consumed within the fire boundary and a large amount of dead and down timber from previous fires is the primary carrier. A night shift of engines patrolled the Entiat River Valley last night to watch for spot fires.

The management priorities include protecting the Entiat River Valley, the community of Plain to the southwest, and the transmission power lines to the south. Isolated and group torching of snags and tree crowns should be expected today, particularly to the north and northeast side of the fire. Fire activity will spread primarily through the dead and down fuels. Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, potentially bringing gusty, erratic winds. This type of weather can cause fire to quickly transition from the dead and down logs to the tree crowns.

Team 5, Chelan County Fire Districts, mutual-aid departments, and the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office are working together to provide structure protection, including reducing fuel loads around structures. Structure-protection groups are in place along the Entiat River Road.

Evacuations: Chelan County Emergency Management maintains an evacuation Level 3 north of Potato Creek (~mile post 14) on the Entiat River Road. Level 3 means “Leave Now.” From Mad River Road to Potato Creek remains a Level 2 for now. Level 2 means “Get Set.” Be packed and prepared to evacuate in case a higher level of evacuation is issued. Ardenvoir currently does not have any evacuation notices.

The Red Cross has an evacuation shelter located at the Warehouse Community Church, 14916 Hwy 97A, Entiat, WA. For trailer parking and primitive camping, call Stucco by Alex, Inc. anytime at 509-421-7999. For the most current announcements, visit Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook site (www.facebook.com/CCSOEM/).

Smoke: Smoke from the Cougar Creek Fire continues to increase and can be seen for miles. Smoke is filtering into surrounding communities. N95 masks are available at local fire stations provided by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. For more information on smoke and public health, go to wasmoke.blogspot.com.