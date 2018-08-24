Cooler Weather Allows Burnouts Above Plain, Chiwawa on Cougar Creek Fire

The 40,100-acre Cougar Creek Fire is 40 percent contained.

As conditions allow, crews continue low-intensity burnout operations along the western edge of the fire to increase the depth of the containment line. Along the southern and eastern sides of the fire, crews continue to mop-up and monitor the fire-line.

Evacuation notices are unchanged, with both Level 1s and 2s in place for Plain, Chiwawa and the upper Entiat Valey.

Less winds and higher humidity today and tomorrow mean fire activity is expected to be moderate and primarily confined to surface fire spread along uncontained fire edges. Minimal fire activity can be expected along containment lines that fire reached over the last few days.

Photos: Burnout operations on the western flank of the Cougar Creek Fire. Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest