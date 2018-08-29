City of Leavenworth Annexes KOA, Exploring Resident Garbage Service with Waste Management

Leavenworth Mayor Cheri Farivar joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about the city council’s decision last night to annex the Pine Village KOA into the city, allowing the campground to plug into city sewer lines.

The city is also in talks with Waste Management for residential garbage services. Farivar said the city will continue to collect trash from businesses in the downtown core, but Waste Management would handle garbage and recycling in neighborhoods. They hope to complete the contract before the end of the year.

Farivar also talks about some lighting and street projects, as well as the 2018 Autumn Leaf Festival one month away.