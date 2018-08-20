Chelan-Douglas Land Trust Earns National Recognition

The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust was awarded reaccreditation with the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, a disticntion that only about of one third of all land trusts across the country can claim, as Marcus Bellissimo reports.

The accreditation program recognizes land conservation organizations that meet national quality standards for protecting important natural places and working lands. Chelan-Douglas Land Trust Executive Director Curt Soper said the Accreditation gives their staff, board, members, and donors a strong sense of confidence in knowing they operate in a responsible and ethical manner. The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, initially accredited in 2013, is one of nearly 1,400 land trusts across the United States, one of 400 that have earned accreditation according to the Land Trust Alliance’s most recent National Land Trust Census.