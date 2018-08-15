Burnouts Protect Homes In Entiat Valley, Containment Close For Grass Valley Fire

Thanks to calmer weather, firefighters continue direct attack on the Cougar Creek Fire, now estimated at 31,000 acres and still five percent contained. With 300 residential and commercial buildings threatened, a structure-protection team stayed on scene along the fire’s eastern edge on the east side of Entiat River Road. No structures have been damaged or destroyed in this fire. Evacuations are unchanged.

No new growth was reported along the northern section of the fire. A firefighter was treated for a rattlesnake bite Monday and is expected to be back on duty today. Crews are now reinforcing fireline at the Tyee Creek ridge, continuing structure protection, and conducting burnouts between Sugarloaf Peak and the Ardenvoir area along the fire’s southern perimeter. This will strengthen containment lines prior to today’s anticipated winds.

Yesterday’s infrared flight indicated no growth on the Lost Fire. It’s holding at 114 acres and remains in patrol status.

Firefighters on the Grass Valley Fire near Grand Coulee are nearing containment on the 75,537-acre fire. It’s now 87 percent contained and evacuation levels have now been lifted. The command teams plans to turn the incident back over to local agencies at noon today. Teams are working to get an accurate count of the number of structures lost and damaged. So far there have been no reports of livestock killed, however some cattle are still unaccounted for. Fire crews have taken advantage of calm conditions this week to strengthen the perimeter, as well as working their way into the interior of the fire. There are still some hotspots in the area, and officials are telling residents to be aware that conditions could change at any time. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple calls regarding trespassing on properties effected by the fire.

The Grass Valley Fire was reported at just after 11 Saturday morning near the intersection of SR17 and SR 172 in an area known as Sims Corner. With the extremely dry conditions, and the winds that came in, the fire quickly escalated to 45, 000 acres in four hours. The cause is under investigation.

The lightning-caused Bannock Lakes Fire west of Stehekin in the Glacier Peaks Wilderness is around 422 acres. It is burning among large rocky outcroppings and isolated clusters of timber in steep, inaccessible terrain. The Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail is closed from Suiattle Pass to High Bridge. Fire managers continue monitoring the fire from the air.

The Whitepine Fire, in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness, is approximately three miles south of Stevens Pass Nordic Center and 19 miles northwest of Leavenworth. This lightning-caused fire remains at 10 acres.

With the entire Columbia River Basin socked in by smoke from fires in Washington, Idaho and Canada, firefighters will have longer work windows for firing operations. Smoky conditions will persist today. Today brings breezy conditions with gradual improvements in air quality. Stable air continues as a high-pressure system builds over the fire.

Authorities say a pilot who was fighting a wildfire in northeast Washington has survived a plane crash. The pilot was flying one of five FireBoss single-engine amphibious scooper air tankers assigned to the Horns Mountain Fire. Aircraft owner Air Spray USA said in a statement the aircraft experienced an unknown problem around 2 p.m. yesterday and that the pilot made a forced landing on a logging road. The company says an investigation is underway. State Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said the pilot is okay and receiving medical attention. The fire which started Saturday is burning near the U.S.-Canadian border. It was sparked by lightning and has burned more a square mile.

