Banners Honoring Veterans Coming To Downtown Wenatchee This Nov., Submissions Open Now

Linda Haglund, Executive Director of the Wenatchee Downtown Association, joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about Veterans Banners going up in downtown this November, honoring local veterans past and present. You can submit a veteran at their website before Aug. 31.

Haglund said the Association is also hosting another Downtown Possibilities Tour in September to show off available space for retail and potentially residential. She said there’s currently about 100,000 square feet of unused space downtown.

Photo: Wenatchee Downtown Association