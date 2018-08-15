Another Leavenworth Parking Study Open House Tomorrow, Pool Officials Worry After Levy Increase Fails

Leavenworth Mayor Cheri Farivar joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about Upper Valley voters barely rejecting a three-cent tax increase to fund operations of the pool in Leavenworth and pay for a resurfacing.

Farivar also talks about the Chelan PUD replacing all street lights with LED bulbs and the results from a recent study into parking issues in the city. There’s a parking open house tomorrow, Thursday Aug. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Festhalle.