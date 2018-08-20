New Level 1 Evac Notices For Plain Area As Cougar Creek Fire Spreads Southwest

Evacuation notices changed for homes near the Cougar Creek Fire due to a shift in winds. The 38,023-acre fire is 35 percent contained. New Level 1 notices went out to homes in the Plain area yesterday afternoon due to a change in winds pushing the fire to the southwest.

Chumstick Road north of Merry Canyon (both sides of the road)

Merry Canyon; Second Creek and Moon Canyon

Community of Plain, including Ponderosa Estates, Plain River Rd and other subdivisions

Chiwawa Loop Road to include Chiwawa River Pines

All of the Fish Lake and Lake Wenatchee areas to Coles Corner

This is only a fire advisory for residents in the affected areas. The fire management team is working concurrently on both the Entiat drainage and the west flank of the fire moving towards Plain.

Homes at the end of Entiat River Road are now under Level 1 and all other evac notices were lifted in that area.

Contingency lines are also being prepared from the fire’s western edge north toward the Lost Fire with mechanical equipment, chipping, and dozer lines. Crews will continue to mop-up, hold and patrol contained fire edge in the Entiat Valley as well as use aviation to prevent fire growth around Grandma Creek.

A fire information briefing is today at 6 p.m. at the Plain Community Church.

Map: Pacific Northwest Team 3, Aug. 19 Map of Cougar Creek and Lost Fires

Photo: Washington National Guard Helicopter dipping water Aug. 17. James Price, PNW Team 3