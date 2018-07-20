With Paddlesports On The Rise, Marine Patrol, State Parks Launch Paddle Safe Week

Washington state’s waterways are a paddler’s dream. Lakes, rivers, bays, estuaries and the Pacific Ocean provide recreational opportunities for paddlers of all skill levels and interests.

As the popularity of paddlesports grows and rates of accidents increase, Washington State Parks’ Boating Program is leading a statewide awareness effort to promote safe paddling while having fun on the water. KOHO’s Ken Johannesson has the details.

Learn more at paddlesafewa.org.