Winds Push Rocky Reach Fire Up Hillside, Closes US 97A Friday Night

Noon Update, Saturday, July 14 – Highway 97A back open, but State Patrol asking drives to use caution as conditions are extremely dry and windy across NCW.

A brush fire started around 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 13 on the hillside above Rocky Reach Dam. It’s along Highway 97A at milepost 204.

Chelan County Emergency Management issued Level 1 “fire advisory” notifications to about 240 residences from milepost 204 north to Swakane Canyon Road, Ohme Garden Road, McMullan Road and Burch Mountain Road and “all connecting roads.”



Highway 97-ALT is closed prior to milepost 202 on the south end and at milepost 205.5 at the north end. Please avoid the area and use Highway 97 on the Douglas County side to travel from Wenatchee to Chelan/Entiat.

Chelan County Fire District #1 is in unified command on the fire, along with State DNR, Washington DOT, and the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office / Emergency Management.



Photo: Chelan County Public Works