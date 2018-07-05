Little Camas Fire Burning Near Cashmere – UPDATE

The Little Camas Fire has grown to about 300 acres in size, burning in logging slash near mission creek above Cashmere. According to the Central Washington Interagency Communication Center. Three helicopters, two fixed wing aircraft, an air tanker and multiple ground crews are on scene. A type three incident management team has been ordered. No structures are threatened, evacuations or road closures are in effect at this time. If driving through the area, please be aware of fire engines and apparatus travelling to the fire. More details as they become available.