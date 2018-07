The Wenatchee Youth Circus is going strong after 66 years, traveling around the state and country. They’ll perform today at Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and then tomorrow, July 4, at 7 p.m.

Joining Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show is circus mom and organizer Angie Plock and youth performers Katey Cordell and Samuel Talbot.