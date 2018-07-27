Wenatchee Still Accepting Public Comment on Council Voting Districts, Plans Developing For N. Wen. Ave.

Allison Williams, Executive Services Director for the City of Wenatchee, joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about the latest with the city council’s deliberations on whether to moving to districted voting for electing council members. Williams said the new Washington State Voting Rights Act means the city has to make changes, the question is how and when.

Williams also talks road construction projects this summer and long-term planning getting underway for North Wenatchee Ave.