Wenatchee River Beavers Do ‘Ecological Good’ When In Right Location, Trout Unlimited Says

Taking a page out of a long-running program in the Methow Valley, Trout Unlimited Washington initiated a program to relocate nuisance beavers to suitable locations in the Wenatchee River Basin.

Dan Langager reports their crew offers beaver management assistance, including a free beaver trapping service when on-site management is not possible. After spending time acclimating at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, beavers are relocated to suitable sites on public lands where they improve fish habitat and conserve water.