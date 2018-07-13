‘We Have To Abide By State Law,’ Wenatchee Mayor Says About Voting District Proposal

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about last night’s public hearing on the issue of voting districts. Following the passage earlier this year of the Washington State Voting Rights Act, the question before the city council is whether the current voting system needs to change in order to have better representation of minority groups on the council.

This map shows the proposed map for five districts, with two at-large positions. The other proposal would be seven districts with not at-large seats.

Map: City of Wenatchee