‘Trying To Make Lemonade,’ Chelan PUD Board Hears Preliminary Cryptocurrency Rates

The Chelan PUD continues studying large-load data miners coming to the county.

At Monday’s PUD board meeting, commissioners received an update on transmission and distribution challenges related to requests for power to serve large loads and a recommendation about possible cryptocurrency rates. PUD General Manager Steve Wright said volatility in cryptocurrency markets has lead to the utility taking a cautious approach to new, larger cryptocurrency mining requests.

Under the proposed cryptocurrency rate, customers would pay the cost of power purchased from the wholesale market. Cryptocurrency customers would also pay upfront charges to cover the cost of potential infrastructure investment.

Lindsey Mohns, Customer Utilities business manager, said there is transmission and distribution capability in parts of Chelan County, particularly in the Malaga, Wenatchee and Olds Station areas, but there is no availability of more than four megawatts of power capacity at any of the existing substations.

A public hearing is Monday, Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Confluence Technology Center. You can learn more at ChelanPUD.org.