‘Tons of Benefits’ to Serving Through Americorps, Outgoing Environmental Educator Says

The Cascadia Conservation District is saying goodbye to its Americorps member and environmental educator Justine Bula. Now they’re putting the call out to anyone interesting in serving and gaining skills to apply by the end of the month.

Justine Bula and Amanda Newell, the District’s Education & Outreach Specialist, join Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about what the position entails, its benefit to the community and why Bula recommends Americorps service work.