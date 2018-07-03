State Patrol Responds To 50 Collisions Over Weekend In NCW Heading Into High-Fatality July 4

The Washington State Patrol responded to 50 collisions in North Central Washington over the weekend, including 22 on I-90 and 15 DUIs, said Trooper Brian Moore. He said July 4 is one of the deadliest driving days of the year in Washington and across the country.

Emphasis patrols are also underway by the State Patrol, especially looking for distracted drivers. And Trooper Moore warns of the dangers of fireworks, both to personal safety and the risk of wildfires.

Photo: Washington State Patrol