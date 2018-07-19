Sheriff Burnett Attends State Work Group On School Shootings

Last week, the Washington Mass Shootings Work Group met in Vancouver with educational administrators to discuss school safety and mass shooting prevention. The work group heard from a panel of administrators from rural and urban school districts in the state on what their districts are doing to keep kids safe in schools and where they believe work still needs to be done.

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett was there and talked on the KOHO Morning Show about bringing ideas from the work group to local school districts.

You can watch the full meeting at TVW.org.