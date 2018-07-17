Rocky Reach Fire 70 Percent Contained, Fire Chief Brett Says State Help Critical To Protecting Homes

The Rocky Reach Fire that burned nearly 3,400 acres of Burch Mountain north of Wenatchee is now 70 percent contained. Fire officials say they expect full containment tomorrow or Thursday.

Local, state and Forest Service crews continue to build lines, put out any hot spots and mop up the fire perimeter. Officials said weather is still a concern with winds, high temps and low relative humidity. Seven crews were on the fire yesterday – about 240 personnel, with 21 engines, three bulldozers and two water tenders. Some crews could be demobilized today.

Most low-level evacuation notices were lifted at noon yesterday, according to Chelan County Emergency Management. The fire advisories were canceled for all affected residents in the Burch Mountain area, but remain for homes in Swakane Canyon.

The Rocky Reach Fire started on the southwest flank of Burch Mountain around 8:15 Friday night, burning in grass and brush mostly on state land. The fire quickly went to a second alarm, prompting response from local, state and federal firefighters. The cause is still under investigation.

Joining Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show is new Fire Chief Brian Brett of Chelan County Fire District #1.

Photo: Erica Wisner, Type 3 Interagency Fire Team