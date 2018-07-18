Proposed Changes To Sage-Grouse Plan Would Affect ‘Priority Areas’ In Douglas County

The greater sage grouse has long called Eastern Washington home. But its habitat has been shrinking for decades.

Scientists warn that increased oil and gas development in critical sage grouse habitat could cause more birds to abandon mating sites known as leks.

Twenty-one biologists and sage grouse experts sent a letter to Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke urging the agency to follow the best available science when making land management decisions.

Dan Langager reports.

Photo: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service