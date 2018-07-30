Primary Election – Three Vie For 12th Dist. State Representative Seat #2

July 30, 2018 | 0

Primary election is coming up Tuesday, Aug. 7. Several local and state races with three or more candidates are on your ballot in North Central Washington.
Be sure to only choose one candidate for each race. The top two vote-getters move on to the general election in Nov.
Today on KOHO, Dan Langager sat down with the three candidates for 12th District State Representative Seat #2.

 

Alan Fahnestock, Winthrop
fahnestock4u.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Valerie Sarratt, Twisp
valerieforhouse.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mike Steele, Chelan (incumbent)
votemikesteele.com

 

Posted in Government and tagged , , , ,

Leave a Comment