Primary Election – Three Vie For 12th Dist. State Representative Seat #2
Primary election is coming up Tuesday, Aug. 7. Several local and state races with three or more candidates are on your ballot in North Central Washington.
Be sure to only choose one candidate for each race. The top two vote-getters move on to the general election in Nov.
Today on KOHO, Dan Langager sat down with the three candidates for 12th District State Representative Seat #2.
Alan Fahnestock, Winthrop
fahnestock4u.com
Valerie Sarratt, Twisp
valerieforhouse.com
Mike Steele, Chelan (incumbent)
votemikesteele.com