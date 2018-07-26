Primary Election – Four Vie For 12th Dist. State Representative Seat #1

Primary election is coming up Tuesday, Aug. 7. Several local and state races with three or more candidates are on your ballot in North Central Washington.

Be sure to only choose one candidate for each race. The top two vote-getters move on to the general election in Nov.

This week on KOHO, Dan Langager sat down with three of the four candidates for 12th District State Representative Seat #1.

Ann Diamond, Mazama , Mazama

Keith Goehner, Dryden

keithgoehner.com

JD Greening, Waterville

votejdgreening.com

Weigle was invited to participate in an interview on KOHO as well, but has not responded as of Thursday, July 26.

C. Keiki Stacy Weigle, Okanogan

keikiforhouse.com