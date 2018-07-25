Primary Election – Five Vie For Chelan County Commissioner Seat #2

July 25, 2018 | 0
Primary election is coming up Tuesday, Aug. 7. Several local and state races with three or more candidates are on your ballot in North Central Washington.
Be sure to only choose one candidate for each race. The top two vote-getters move on to the general election in Nov.
This week on KOHO, Dan Langager sat down with each of the five candidates for Chelan County Commissioner position 2.

 

Bob Bugert, Wenatchee

 

 

 

 

Lee Duncan, Wenatchee

 

 

 

 

Zachary Miller, Lake Wenatchee

 

 

 

 

 

Robert Moelder, Cashmere

 

 

 

 

 

Shon Smith, Cashmere

 

