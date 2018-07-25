Primary Election – Five Vie For Chelan County Commissioner Seat #2

Primary election is coming up Tuesday, Aug. 7. Several local and state races with three or more candidates are on your ballot in North Central Washington.

Be sure to only choose one candidate for each race. The top two vote-getters move on to the general election in Nov.

This week on KOHO, Dan Langager sat down with each of the five candidates for Chelan County Commissioner position 2.

Bob Bugert, Wenatchee , Wenatchee

Lee Duncan, Wenatchee , Wenatchee

Zachary Miller, Lake Wenatchee , Lake Wenatchee

Robert Moelder, Cashmere , Cashmere