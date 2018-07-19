Potential New ‘Our Valley Our Future’ Partners Pitch Project Ideas For 2019

The Our Valley Our Future / Nuestro Valle Nuestro Futuro community development initiative wants your input on potential new projects for its 2019 Action Plan.

The Action Plan, Our Valley’s guiding document, was first released in November 2016 following two years of community outreach, visioning and planning work. The plan has a five-year window, with many of the original 150-plus projects and programs underway.

KOHO’s Dan Langager stopped by Pybus Market yesterday to hear the project pitches.