Pangborn To San Francisco Direct Flight Moves Another Step Closer With Federal Grant
Trent Moyers, Director of the Pangborn Memorial Airport got a call late Friday that his hopes had come true – they were awarded $750,000 from the Federal Department of Transportation to increase air service at Pangborn.
Leaders at the airport and Ports of Chelan and Douglas Counties have been hoping to bring a direct flight from Pangborn to San Francisco for years. The runway was extended a few years ago to allow larger airplanes. They’ve courted several airlines, including Alaska, to bring new destinations to Pangborn. Now with the $750,000 grant and $400,000 in local donations, they’re ready.
Moyers said the search for an airline is underway now and the direct flight to the Bay area could start as early as spring 2019.
3 Comments
I could use some clarification, if this is a business which it is. Why will this idea not stand on it’s own? Why should the federal government pitch in to help a local business community?
Who from SF want’s to go to East Wenatchee? I don’t get the huge funding request from Donations and the Federal Government. If it’s a good business idea, where are the investors? Why wouldn’t the airlines already know the potential or non potential ?
Hi Nick, this is Dan from KOHO. I’ve been reporting on this for a few years and will try to answer your questions as best I can.
The airport is jointly owned by the Ports of Chelan and Douglas Counties, economic development agencies operating as an independent government entity under the provisions of Title 53 of state law.
The federal government pitches in through the Airport Improvement Program (AIP). It provides grants to public agencies for the planning and development of public-use airports.
There are now lots of people from SF wanting to come here and vice versa, for business and tourism. The large data centers in the Quincy area have Bay-area backing and more tech business are locating in Chelan-Douglas. There’s also a diamond foundry under construction right now off Hawley St. in Wenatchee that’s headquartered in SF, so officials from that company are excited. Even ag companies like Stemilt see the potential.
There are many investors – the Ports, Microsoft, Stemilt, Confluence Health, credit unions, auto dealers, etc.
I think the airlines are aware. Pangborn and the Ports have been courting them for years, saying essentially If we get the grant you should do this. The $750K grant and $400K in donations are insurance for the airline. If they start service and lose money on it, there’s money now set aside to reimburse or close the gap.
Hope that answers your questions,
Dan
Thank you Dan for your time and thoughts, this helps.
I’m all for the community, just not quite understanding the why.
Kind Regards,
Nick Walsh