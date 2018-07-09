Pangborn To San Francisco Direct Flight Moves Another Step Closer With Federal Grant

Trent Moyers, Director of the Pangborn Memorial Airport got a call late Friday that his hopes had come true – they were awarded $750,000 from the Federal Department of Transportation to increase air service at Pangborn.

Leaders at the airport and Ports of Chelan and Douglas Counties have been hoping to bring a direct flight from Pangborn to San Francisco for years. The runway was extended a few years ago to allow larger airplanes. They’ve courted several airlines, including Alaska, to bring new destinations to Pangborn. Now with the $750,000 grant and $400,000 in local donations, they’re ready.

Moyers said the search for an airline is underway now and the direct flight to the Bay area could start as early as spring 2019.

Photo: flywenatchee.com