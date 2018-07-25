Outdoor Report – WenatcheeOutdoors.org

In this week’s KOHO Outdoor Report, Dan Langager talks with Sarah Shaffer, Executive Director of WenatcheeOutdoors.org, about excursions up Spider Meadows and Deception Pass, getting to campsites early this time of year and paddleboarding on waterways across the state.

Paddle sports continue to increase in popularity and that’s why this week is Paddle Safe Week in Washington. Also with this summer heat, Shaffer says the importance of sunscreen and hydration can’t be overstated.