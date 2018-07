In this week’s KOHO Outdoor Report, Dan Langager talks with Andy Dappen of WenatcheeOutdoors.org about staying cool in the summer heat – heading to water for swimming and rafting, heading to upper elevations for hikes and camps, as well as current river conditions, mountain biking, rock climbing and more.

Dan recently hiked the Swauk Discovery Trail at the summit of Blewett Pass and highly recommends checking it out.