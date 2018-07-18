Outdoor Report – Chelan-Douglas Land Trust

Today in the KOHO Outdoor Report, Hanne Beener, Trails Program Manager at the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, talks about heading to upper elevations to avoid the heat, but finding bugs and snow, a group hike this Saturday up Jacobson Preserve, birding hikes and more.

Beener says the Land Trust is conducting a survey of foothills trail users. You can fill it out at their website. Clark talks about an upcoming full moon hike up Saddlerock, as well as a plan to save 3,700 acres of forest land along Nason Ridge above Lake Wenatchee.