‘Operation Hopscotch’ Results In 62 Wanted Felons Arrested In NCW

A major local, state and federal law enforcement operation led to the arrest of 62 violent offenders with criminal histories in Chelan, Douglas and Grant Counties. Police also seized about 180 grams of methamphetamine and $2,000 in counterfeit money.

The Pacific Northwest division of the U.S. Marshals Service led “Operation Hopscotch” over 10 days in June. The warrants out for the violent offenders covered crimes from drugs, burglary and assault, to domestic violence, weapons and rape. Twenty-two were arrested in Douglas County, 19 in Chelan County and 21 in Grant County.

In one case, police apprehended the suspects after sending a robot and then a canine into a residence where the suspects were hiding. The US Marshals Service said the criminal histories of the 62 violent offenders arrested amounted to 1,400 pages.

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett joined Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about how local agencies work with the Marshals Service in tracking suspects and making arrests.