NCW Wildfire Update Wed., July 11 – Ryegrass, Camas, Crescent Bar, Beaver Creek

Immediate evacuations went out to homes in Crescent Bar and Mansfield Road about 6 p.m. yesterday due to a fast-moving brush fire along the Grant and Douglas County line. But the fire was under control about two hours later.

Dozens of firefighters, with help from air support, jumped on the fire, which started when a car lost its wheel and sparks ignited grass and brush. Firefighters contained the fire between Highway 28 and railroad tracks despite strong winds and dry vegetation.

The fire threatened about 20 homes. No reports of any damages. That fire comes just a week after the nearby Baird Springs Fire burned 500 acres east of Crescent Bar.

Containment ticked up and some crews went home on the Little Camas Fire near Blewett Pass. Level 1 evacuation notices were lifted yesterday at noon for the Camas Meadows Bible Camp and three adjacent homes. The fire is now 74 percent contained at 317 acres.

Fire activity has been minimal, officials said, but heavy fuels within the fire perimeter will continue to burn. And it could be several days before they reach full containment due to the steep, rugged terrain. Crews will spend the day mopping up and securing the fire perimeter.

Some Forest Service roads and trails in the Red Hill and Tronsen Ridge areas near Ruby Creek remain closed. Officials ask anyone driving in the Cashmere, Dryden and Highway 97 areas to use extra caution around fire equipment and personnel.

Forest Service firefighters jumped on a small fire yesterday in the Beaver Creek area about 12 miles northeast of Leavenworth on Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest land. The fire burned about six acres between Sugarloaf and Little Chumstick before it was contained, burning in heavy timber and dead and down fuels. The cause is under investigation.

Yesterday about 50 firefighters, one engine, three helicopters and an air attack plane worked on the fire. One tanker load of retardant was used on the fire. A helicopter base was set up at the Fish Lake airstrip. There are no road or trail closures in place, and no structures at risk, and no evacuation levels in place.

Some progress made on the Ryegrass Coulee Fire in Kittitas County. The evacuation levels in the town of Vantage have been reduced to a Level 1 which means be aware of the fire in the area. The fire has now burned 1,612 acres and is currently 50 percent contained. Night crews were deployed and continue to work on containment.

I-90 was reopened yesterday at noon, but Huntzinger Road south of I-90 remains closed. The fire started late Monday night, burning on both the north and south sides of I-90 near Vantage.

About 140 homes in the area were threatened early Tuesday morning and Vantage and Wanapum State Park were evacuated. Fire officials say one small structure was destroyed and a barn damaged. The Wanapum Recreation Area and Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park remain closed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the fire.