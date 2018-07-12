NCW Wildfire Update Thurs., July 12 – Camas, Ryegrass, Coulee Dam

Firefighters contained more of the Little Camas Fire, burning in trees and logging slash near Blewett Pass. It’s now 87 percent contained and acreage remained the same at 317.

Fire officials said besides some smoldering, they’ve seen minimal fire activity. Today they continue mop-up operations and securing existing containment lines. Isolated heavy fuels within the fire perimeter will continue to burn. They’re also paying close attention to the weather, with high winds accompanying the hot, dry conditions.

The Level 1 evacuation for the Camas Meadows Bible Camp and adjacent homes has been lifted. Some Forest Service roads and trails remain closed.

Douglas County firefighters jumped on a fast-moving fire northwest of Grand Coulee Dam yesterday afternoon. The Washington Flats fire is listed at 350 acres. No evacuation notices were issued as no structures are threatened.

The fire was west of the Columbia River near Sanderson Creek. It was first reported at 2:30 yesterday, moving quickly through brush and grass.

Ground and aerial crews with Douglas County and state Department of Natural Resources worked through the afternoon and were moving into mop up mode last night.

Fire crews in Kittitas County should have the Ryegrass Coulee Fire contained by the end of the day today. They’re mopping up hot spots and securing containment lines on the 1,600 acre fire.

Huntzinger Road and Wanapum Recreation Area & State Park reopened at noon yesterday. All evacuation notices for Vantage were lifted last night.

The fire started Monday night, burning on both the north and south sides of I-90 near Vantage. About 140 homes in the area were threatened early Tuesday morning and Vantage and Wanapum State Park were evacuated. Fire officials say one small structure was destroyed and a barn damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the fire.

Photo: State Dept. of Natural Resources